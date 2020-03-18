The Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps on the north side of College Way in Mount Vernon will close this weekend to allow work to be done on an ongoing road project.
This is one of the final steps in the city’s College Way widening project, which will add two lanes to College Way under the I-5 overpass, according to a news release from the city.
Peter Donovan, project development manager for the city, said the project is on track to be mostly finished by the end of April, though smaller things such as lane striping and curb work may go through June.
The closure is set to start at 7 a.m. Friday, and will last through Sunday, the release states.
“This will be one of those weekends when you’ll want to find back roads to access businesses in the area,” Public Works Director Esco Bell said in the release.
Work is weather dependent, so it will likely be delayed in the event of heavy rain, the release states.
The city did something similar in December, closing the ramps on the south side of College Way for a weekend.
This closure had been scheduled for February, but consistent rain delayed work.
The $8.5 million project started in December 2018.
