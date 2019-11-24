BURLINGTON — Two men were injured Saturday in a shooting in Burlington.
Burlington police responded about 11 p.m. to the 100 block of South Burlington Boulevard to a report of gunshots in the area, according to a news release from the department.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Mount Vernon man injured and on the ground, the release states.
The man was taken to Providence Medical Center in Everett for treatment of his injuries.
Though the suspected shooter had fled the scene, police had a description of a vehicle that had been spotted leaving the scene.
That vehicle was later located by Skagit County sheriff's deputies and Sedro-Woolley police officers in the 1800 block of Highway 20 in Sedro-Woolley, the release states.
One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Burlington man, had been shot, the release states. That man was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of his wounds.
No update on the conditions of either of the men was available Sunday.
