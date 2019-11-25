Fire
A Mount Vernon home was destroyed Monday morning in an explosion near the high school.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Two people were injured about 6 a.m. Monday in an explosion in a home near Mount Vernon High School.

One person was transported to a local hospital, Assistant Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Harris said.

The fire caused by the explosion has been extinguished, but officials are asking people to stay away from the 900 block of Fulton Street because there is still an active gas leak, Harris said.

Cascade Natural Gas is on site, Harris said.

Multiple vehicles and structures have been affected by the explosion, he said.

The high school has been shut down for the day, he said.

The Mount Vernon and Burlington fire departments responded, as did Skagit County Fire Districts 2 and 3.

