The State Patrol is investigating a wrong-way vehicle collision that killed two early Wednesday afternoon on eastbound Highway 20 near Anacortes.
The deaths came after a wrong-way vehicle traveling westbound in eastbound lanes struck another vehicle head-on on the Duane Berentson Bridge, State Patrol trooper Anthony Reese said. Reese said the collision was reported about 12:20 p.m.
One vehicle was left hanging partially off the bridge.
Those who died — a 76-year-old Oak Harbor man and a 62-year-old Mount Vernon woman — were the drivers of the two vehicles.
Eastbound lanes of Highway 20 just west of La Conner-Whitney Road were closed for several hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.
To accommodate the closure, eastbound traffic was detoured south onto Reservation Road.
