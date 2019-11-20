Two people were killed in separate vehicle collisions during a 12-hour period Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a 43-year-old Oak Harbor man was killed after his vehicle collided with a commercial vehicle on Higgins Airport Way west of Burlington.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, Jason H. Lynch was driving south on Higgins Airport Way at a high rate of speed when a vehicle heading north attempted to turn west on Ovenell Road.
The vehicles collided, killing Lynch at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle was injured, according to the news release, but was treated at the scene.
About 1:15 Wednesday morning, Tonya Pearson of Burlington was struck and killed while walking along Interstate 5 near the Bow Hill rest area.
Just before Pearson was stuck, a State Patrol trooper driving north on the interstate spotted a disabled vehicle on the northbound side of the highway and saw Pearson on the southbound side waving her arms as if trying to flag down a driver, trooper Heather Axtman said.
The trooper got off the highway to turn around to assist Pearson, but by the time the trooper made it back to Pearson she had been struck by a semi-truck, Axtman said.
During the investigation, troopers discovered evidence that Pearson may have also been struck by another vehicle, Axtman said.
Car parts not belonging to the semi-truck were located at the scene, she said. Troopers are attempting to determine from what vehicle they may have come.
The incident is under investigation.
