Two men were arrested Thursday after a monthslong investigation by the Skagit County Drug Task Force.
Law enforcement officers with the task force and the state Department of Corrections served a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 22000 block of Grip Road north of Sedro-Woolley after deputies received complaints from neighbors about possible drug activity at the home, Skagit County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said in a news release.
During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement officials contacted 10 people living at the residence, Meyer said.
Two men were arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of several drug-related charges, including maintaining a premises for drug trafficking.
Investigators found a "significant amount" of crack cocaine and thousands of dollars at the residence, Meyer said.
"Crack is making a resurgence in Skagit County," he said. "We're starting to see it here again."
