Two Skagit County races in the August primary election require recounts.

Races that are not statewide face a mandatory recount when the difference between two candidates is less than 2,000 votes and also less than 0.5% of the total number of votes cast.

In the Hamilton mayoral race, incumbent Joan Cromley and challenger Carla Vandiver tied for the most votes received with 27 each, forcing a recount.

In an Anacortes City Council race, Dom Tor Fleming had 445 votes — second most in the primary — and Sarah Holahan had 443. The 0.1% difference forces a recount.

Recounts on these two races are scheduled to start Monday and will be certified Friday.

