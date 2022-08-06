The state Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission is looking into 10 possible sites on which to build a new commercial service airport, including two in Skagit County.
The commission, which was created by the state Legislature, plans to name its top two sites by Oct. 15 and the final location by June 15.
The plan is for the new airport to be fully operational by 2050.
The sites are called greenfield sites — undeveloped, commonly agricultural land that is sought after by construction or manufacturing companies due to it being flexible, open land.
The other eight sites are in Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties. The criteria for making the list was being within 100 miles of Seattle and west of the Cascades.
The commission is looking at sites for an airport because by 2050 there is estimated to be 40 million passengers a year that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Paine Field in Everett won't be able to handle.
The Skagit County sites identified by the consulting firm Kimley-Horn are in the northwest and southwest parts of the county.
According to a presentation by Kimley-Horn at the commission's June meeting, what is called the Skagit County Northwest site in the Samish Flats northwest of Burlington has low wetland impact, low cost of acquisition and low terrain impact.
The negatives include that 86% of the land — about 4,000 acres — is in the floodplain. It also would serve only 4.4 million passengers within a 90-minute drive.
That is a far cry from the 27 million annual passengers the commission is looking to accommodate, said Kimley-Horn project manager David Williams.
Skagit Audubon Society Conservation Chair Tim Manns said the northwest county site is home to many bald eagles, some of which reside all year in the county and others only in the winter.
Eagles and their nests are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which would make it difficult for a builder to use the site, Mann said.
Penalties for violations include a $100,000 fine for a first offense and $250,000 fine and two years in prison for a second offense. These fines can be doubled for businesses, according to the American Eagle Foundation website.
The Skagit County Southwest site is between La Conner and Mount Vernon.
This site has similar pros as the northwest site, and has negatives such as 96% of the land — or 4,500 acres — is in the floodplain, and it is estimated it would serve only 6.4 million annual passengers within a 90-minute drive.
Manns said the southwest site has large populations of snow geese and trumpeter swans.
He said the populations of the large birds would be affected by an airport in that area, and could create a safety issue if they were to make contact with a jet engine.
The land is also popular among waterfowl hunters and bird-watchers, Manns said.
Another issue with the Skagit County sites is that the land is used for agriculture, said Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland Executive Director Allen Rozema.
"You'd be trading a regional airport for the agricultural industry and community here. That is the public policy trade-off we're talking about," Rozema said. "It's binary. Do you want a regional airport or do you want an agricultural economy in Skagit County?"
Skagit Land Trust believes the two Skagit County sites were put on the list without looking closely at the land, especially when considering how much of it is covered by conservation easements.
Molly Doran, executive director of Skagit Land Trust, said most of the land is privately owned, and while the commission is looking for land that could potentially hold three runways of up to 11,000 feet long, the conservation easements in the county would keep even one runway from fitting.
Rozema said if a Skagit County site is chosen, it would have a major effect on the agricultural community — both in the county and beyond.
He said the county's top crop, spinach seed, accounts for roughly 90% of the U.S. spinach seed production and approximately 40% of the world's.
"It should be easily knocked off the list," Doran said of the county sites. "You can't replace the magic Skagit."
Christina Crea, spokesperson for the commission, said due to the relatively low numbers of passengers who would likely use a new airport in the county, the odds of a Skagit County location being chosen are low.
"We are solving for 27 MAP (million annual passengers) so these sites score relatively low, especially when you consider other sites that are estimated to serve in the 20 MAP range. For this reason alone, Skagit sites appear unlikely at this time," Crea said in an email.
Doran said should a Skagit County location be chosen the Skagit Land Trust will fight the decision every step of the way.
In addition to working on choosing a site for a new airport, the commission has also identified six airports that could be expanded to increase capacity.
Skagit Regional Airport was not one of them, according to the commission's February report to the Legislative Transportation Committee.
There will be an online open house regarding the 10 possible sites from Aug. 15 through Sept. 9, and virtual public meetings on Aug. 23 and Aug 31.
Links will be provided on the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission's website on the day the open house begins, and the day of each public meeting.
