A total of 54 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at two long-term care facilities in Burlington and Anacortes.
At HomePlace at Burlington, a memory care center, there have been 25 cases, including 17 residents and eight staff, since the first case was identified Nov. 13, said Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han. Three have required hospitalization and two have died.
At Rosario Assisted Living in Anacortes, there have been 29 cases since Dec. 1, including 15 staff and 14 residents, she said. Two residents have been hospitalized.
In both outbreaks, the initial case was a staff member, Han said.
The outbreaks are occurring as cases countywide and throughout the state are surging.
"When disease transmission is high, the likelihood that COVID-19 gets introduced into a long term care facility increases," Han wrote in an email. "Even under the strictest protocols, staff still come and go and interact with the community at large."
She said both facilities have been cooperating with Skagit County Public Health to control the spread.
"Rosario (Assisted Living) has been effectively using rapid antigen tests to identify cases as soon as possible, however, the very nature of the COVID-19 virus continues to be the most difficult part — people are infectious two days before onset," Lea Hamner, communicable disease and epidemiology lead for Public Health said in an emailed statement.
Nursing homes statewide are experiencing similar outbreaks.
Robin Dale, CEO and president of the Washington Health Care Association, which represents long-term care facilities, said 70% of the state's nursing homes are currently experiencing outbreaks.
"We've never had so many facilities on the list all at once," he said. "The COVID in the community is worse than it has ever been, and there is a correlation between COVID in the community and high-risk individuals who are getting it. The problem with this virus is how individuals that are asymptomatic (have no symptoms) can spread it and never know they were sick."
He said the good news is that a vaccine is on the way, and may be available as early as next week, with high-risk individuals in care facilities at the top of the list to get immunized.
"That will change the picture," Dale said. "We just have to get through the next two months."
As of Monday, there have been 193 cases and 19 deaths associated with long-term care facilities in Skagit County, according to state Department of Health data.
Cases at long-term care facilities account for about 8% of the 2,337 who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Skagit County, but 61% of the 31 total deaths.
Seven deaths were connected to an outbreak at Mira Vista Care Center in Mount Vernon in July and 21 initially tested positive. An outbreak at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Burlington infected staff and residents in March.
