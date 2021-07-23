Two former Skagit Valley College golfers have been named to the Northwest Athletic Conference's All-Decade Men's Golf Team.
Halen Davis, a former NWAC men's golfer of the year, was named to the all-decade first team. Jonny Larsen was named to the third team.
In 10 tournaments in 2015-16, Davis posted seven top-10 finishes, highlighted by two victories and a pair of runner-up placings.
Larson, who wrapped up his Cardinals career in 2019, was named NWAC Player of the Year that year and also landed on the all-region first team. His sophomore season included a victory in the Walla Walla league tournament.
The NWAC unveiled most of its all-decade teams earlier this month, with Skagit Valley College players honored on teams such as men's soccer and men's and women's tennis.
