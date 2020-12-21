MOUNT VERNON — Two people were uninjured early Monday morning after a train struck their vehicle at a Mount Vernon train crossing.
According to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department, the vehicle apparently got stuck on the tracks at the intersection of S. Second Street and Blackburn Road about 3:30 a.m.
The driver was unable to get the car free before the train struck it, the release states. The vehicle sustained significant damage, but the the two occupants were uninjured.
The intersection was closed for a time while police investigated, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is encouraged to call Skagit 911 at 360-428-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.
