MOUNT VERNON — U.S. Bank is permanently closing its Second Street branch in downtown Mount Vernon.
The branch, which has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will not reopen, the company announced to customers last week.
"Understanding that customers' banking preferences and behaviors are changing, we continue to adapt how and where we operate," the company wrote in an Oct. 2 letter to customers.
The announcement comes less than a month after Banner Bank announced it will permanently close its downtown Mount Vernon branch on Dec. 11.
"The closure is part of a strategy initiated in early 2019 to optimize our branch delivery networks and involves the closure and consolidation of some branches, while continuing to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities to meet changing customer expectations," U.S. Bank spokesperson Evan Lapiska wrote in an emailed statement.
Lapiska said branch employees will remain in their roles through January and will have opportunities to apply for other openings, particularly in the bank's mortgage division and customer care centers.
Though the branch is closed due to the pandemic, its official last day will be in early November.
"There may be an update closer to that time as to whether the ATM can remain onsite or we seek an alternative location in the area to continue serving customers," Lapiska said.
"These changes are not easy, and will be made in a respectful and responsible manner," the statement continued.
Mike Cavanaugh, owner of Skagit River Brewery and a U.S. Bank customer, said the closure of the branch will be an inconvenience to his business. The next nearest U.S. Bank branch is on Riverside Drive in Mount Vernon.
"I'm very disappointed," he said. "The entire reason I switched to U.S. Bank was because the branch was convenient ... It means I have to get in my car and drive to do my banking and can no longer walk there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.