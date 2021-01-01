United General Hospital District 304 in Sedro-Woolley has seen great interest in a program it offers on suicide prevention, and has more mental wellness resources on the way in the new year.
Elizabeth Ruth, the district’s communications and program coordinator, said the existing program has been well-attended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2019, more than 200 have taken advantage of the training.
The free, one-hour training is relatively easy to attend on Zoom, she said, and has received a boost with a dedicated staffer arranged through the AmeriCorps program. Coincidentally, that staffer came on board in February as the pandemic was getting underway.
The United General program is called QPR, which stands for Question, Persuade and Refer. It trains community members to recognize potential signs that someone they know — whether a friend, colleague or family member — is considering suicide, and offers tools to refer that person to someone who can help.
Ruth, who has conducted several trainings, said people are eager to learn.
“They’re hungry for knowledge. They see people who are suffering and in crisis and QPR empowers them to talk directly to people and not shy away from asking if people are thinking about suicide — which is the best practice,” Ruth said.
She said the district has offered about one QPR training session a week, but has done separate trainings for businesses or other organizations.
Specific information, including a schedule of upcoming trainings, is available under the Programs & Resources tab at unitedgeneral.org. More information is available at the district’s Facebook page at facebook.com/UnitedGeneralDistrict304.
Further resources from United General Hospital District 304 are in the works, including a program that encourages people to spend time in nature, and one that focuses on mental wellness for young people.
“We focus on prevention primarily,” Ruth said. “That’s the lens we look at mental health through; building resilience in youth, family and the community at large.”
