Debra Lancaster, executive director of United Way of Skagit County, plans to retire in June after 10 years in the position.
“It’s been a joy to work with the United Way board, staff and other nonprofit leaders for the past 10 years,” she said in a news release from the nonprofit. “I’m proud to have been a part of the transformation that has positioned United Way to build a brighter future for everyone in Skagit County.”
Lancaster led the nonprofit through a narrowing of its focus to early-childhood education and school readiness.
“By 2025, all Skagit County children entering kindergarten will be ready to learn,” she said in an interview.
Many of the issues she said the nonprofit has tackled — from homelessness to health to adult education — could be traced in part back to a lack of sufficient early-childhood education.
“We were in the business of fixing things, rather than providing a foundation,” she said.
She said the staff and board are unified behind this focus, and are ready to carry on after Lancaster steps down.
According to the news release, United Way will post a job opening by Feb. 10, with the deadline for submission set for March 6.
