As the United Way of Skagit County looks to an ambitious future, it will have a new executive director at its helm.
The organization’s board of directors announced last week that Craig Chambers, who has held several positions with Snohomish County YMCAs, has been hired for the position.
Chambers was most recently the executive director of the Monroe/Sky Valley YMCA.
He replaces Debra Lancaster, who will retire Tuesday after 10 years as executive director.
A former high school and college football standout who played at the University of Washington, Chambers said he couldn’t pass up the chance to help more people with the Skagit County group’s wide reach.
“I’ve always served a singular community, like a city. It was appealing to come and serve a whole county,” he said. “Any time you can serve over 100,000 people ... that’s exciting. I’m excited to get into the community and start working with people.”
One of Chambers’ roles in Snohomish was fundraising. He hopes to continue that in order to help the United Way of Skagit County reach its goals.
“The more money you bring in, the more you can serve. It takes money, it takes resources,” he said.
A primary aim for the organization in the next half decade will be focusing its efforts on early-childhood education.
With an array of supporters and partners, the United Way wants all children — no matter their background — to start kindergarten with the emotional and educational background they need to begin learning.
It’s a goal Lancaster spoke about in a recent interview, and one Chambers is eager to pursue.
While the help the United Way provides may be suited to the needs of children, Chambers said he wants people to know the group is there for everyone in the community.
“I think it’s very important people in Skagit County are clear as to who we are: We’re about serving all people,” he said. “The United Way is an organization for everyone. Everyone needs to feel welcome.”
