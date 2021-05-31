The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) is partnering with WorkSource and the Fleet & Family Support Center to host the Northwest Regional Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The job fair will be held online.
The event will include up to 40 employers from Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties. Many local businesses are ready to hire, according to EDASC.
As of May 19, confirmed employers include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County, Cascade Job Corps Center, Commercial Aircraft Interiors, Island County Sheriff’s Office, Janicki Industries, Legend Brands, PeaceHealth, SilFab Solar, Skagit County, Skagit Regional Health, and TRICO Companies, LLC.
Jobs seekers must register and create an account. To register, visit skagit.org and go to “EDASC Calendar of Events” under “Events and Workshops.”
Information: 360-336-6114 or office@skagit.com
