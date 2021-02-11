SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council passed a fee ordinance Wednesday that applies to use of city athletic fields as well as city RV parks.
Athletic fields at Riverfront Park, Winnie Houser Park and Tesarik Field now have user fees associated with them.
“Our rates are so low compared to other cities and we did that because we are still partners with the user groups and they are doing a lot of their own volunteering at these fields,” Sedro-Woolley Parks and Recreation Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina said.
Reservations and payment for use of the fields will be done at City Hall.
Salseina plans to use the $12,000 to $14,000 from the new fees to hire an additional seasonal employee.
The ordinance also increases RV camping rates at Riverfront and Bingham parks, makes the length of stays the same at both parks and eliminates tent camping at Riverfront Park.
The rates of $25 per night at Riverfront Park and $30 per night at Bingham Park were increased to $35 at Riverfront and $40 at Bingham.
The limits on lengths of stay differed at each park, but will now be five days at each.
Salseina said Sedro-Woolley’s camping rates were lower than those he found in other cities.
“I couldn’t tell you the last time they were adjusted,” he said. “It’s been at least 10 years. So we were due.”
Shortening the limit on length of stay was an obvious decision.
“Five nights, I’d say eight of 10 people, that’s about as long as they want to stay,” he said.
Eliminating tent camping at Riverfront Park stemmed from some campers using the restroom sinks to bathe and leaving the restroom in a state of disrepair.
“We won’t have to focus as much of our time down there,” Salseina said. “It’s also going to be very nice for the caretakers that are on site. They are ultimately the ones down there having to deal with all the problems.”
While tent camping is gone for now, Salseina said there’s always the possibility of it returning if the city can supply the necessary infrastructure, such as showers.
“Just because we prohibited it, it doesn’t mean it has to be a permanent thing,” he said. “We can revisit it in the future. The parks department is definitely amicable to it if we ever get the set-up to do it.”
