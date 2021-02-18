Individuals posing as "Skagit County representatives" are attempting to gather personal information by claiming to sign people up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, according to a news release from the county.
County Public Health was notified Thursday by a number of people who have been called by these scammers, the release states.
Scammers are requesting personal details like a Social Security number of mother's maiden name — information a real county Public Health official will not ask, according to the release.
Anyone who receives an unexpected call from someone claiming to be a Public Health official should request the caller's name, then hang up and call the county's vaccine hotline at 360-416-1500 to confirm whether this individual is an employee.
Fraudulent calls should be reported to the FBI online at fbi.gov/coronavirus or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is also collecting information on COVID-19 fraud at oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud or by phone at 1-800-HHS-TIPS.
Skagit County is not currently making vaccine appointments at its clinic at the fairgrounds because it didn't receive a shipment of doses from the state this week.
Appointments may again be available online or by phone on Saturday, Feb. 20.
More information is available at skagitcounty.net/covidvaccine.
