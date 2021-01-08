COVID-19 vaccinations are getting underway at Skagit County nursing homes and long-term care facilities, a step in the right direction for residents and families deprived of in-person visits since March, local care centers say.
Three facilities in Anacortes had planned to start vaccinations last Wednesday, and facilities in Mount Vernon and Burlington are planning to vaccinate staff and residents over the next few weeks.
On-site vaccinations at care facilities are taking place through a federal partnership with pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS.
Mira Vista Care Center in Mount Vernon plans to vaccinate its roughly 80 residents and 110 employees starting Tuesday, said Serge Newberry of Five Oaks Healthcare, which operates Mira Vista.
He said Walgreens pharmacists will return for a second vaccine clinic 21 days later, the recommend time between the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A second dose will be administered, and those who declined the vaccine the first time will have another shot at a first dose, he said.
“Some are early adopters and are fine taking the vaccine, others are more cautious and don’t want to take it,” Newberry said.
He said the facility is encouraging all residents and staff to get vaccinated, and is doing its best to provide education.
“We hope it is the solution we are all looking for to get back to some sense of normal,” Newberry said.
In Anacortes, vaccinations were scheduled to start last Wednesday at Soundview Rehabilitation, a nursing home, and its sister facilities, Rosario Assisted Living and Cypress Assisted Living.
Dean Myers, administrator at Soundview Rehabilitation, said the facilities partnered with an independent Bellingham pharmacy to get the Moderna vaccine.
“I believe there is really a lot of excitement among staff and residents and families,” he said.
Myers said resuming activities such as in-person visits will depend on how widely the community accepts the vaccine.
“If Skagit County only has 50% or 60% of acceptance of the vaccine, we won’t be a lot further than what we are today, because there would be continued community transmission,” he said.
The biggest hurdle with vaccinations so far has been what county leaders described as too few shipments of the vaccine from the state. Skagit County has received 1,475 doses, according to data as of Wednesday.
Laura Han, spokesperson for Skagit County, said the county does not track doses received by pharmacies, because they acquire them directly from the vaccine manufacturers.
In a Thursday news release, Walgreens said it expects to complete the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in skilled nursing facilities by Jan. 25, and expand vaccination to assisted living facilities and other vulnerable populations.
Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Burlington is planning to start vaccinations of its 35 residents and 48 employees on Jan. 20, said Administrator Suzanna Weiler. The nursing home is signing up residents and getting authorization from family members, she said.
Weiler agreed that the vaccine is a step toward resuming in-person visits. Talking with family members through a window or on a Zoom call is difficult for residents, she said.
“We are heading into eight months of not seeing or touching (loved ones),” she said. “Giving hugs is very important to everyone.”
Long-term care centers have been particularity vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began.
Han said as of Tuesday, Skagit County had 92 COVID-19 cases tied to active outbreaks at Rosario Assisted Living, HomePlace at Burlington, and Where The Heart Is, also in Burlington.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 275 cases associated with long-term care centers in Skagit County and 23 deaths, according to state data.
