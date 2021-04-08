Skagit County's COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to exceed state averages amid a concerning increase in new cases.
As of Monday, about 35% of county residents have gotten their first dose and 23% are fully vaccinated — well ahead of the state state averages of 31% and 20%. Countywide, about 1,300 doses are administered each day, according to state data.
Skagit County Public Health is providing about 2,000 first doses of the vaccine per week at its clinic at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, said county spokesperson Laura Han.
In an attempt to inform the public when extra doses are available at the fairgrounds site, Public Health has set up a Facebook page, at facebook.com/groups/skagitphvaxupdates.
Doses are sometimes left over at the end of the day, when people fail to show up for appointments. Public Health will post those available doses on the page and make them available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to an update from the county.
Vaccinations must continue at their current pace if the county is to manage the spread of the highly-infectious U.K. variant, which is contributing to a recent spike in cases.
While COVID-19 is spreading the same way it always has — through indoor gatherings, a lack of social distancing and poor adherence to the wearing of masks — the presence of this variant makes the lack of taking necessary precautions against COVID-19 more dangerous, Han said.
"You make a bad decision and you're twice as likely to get COVID," she said.
Over the first seven days in April, the county recorded 81 new cases. This increase rivals the spike seen in early November that kicked off a wave of new cases.
According to the state's newest reopening plan, more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period — about 260 cases in Skagit County — would be enough to move the county back a phase and reinstate stricter capacity rules on restaurants, gyms and other businesses.
Evaluations on where counties sit in the reopening plan are set to begin Monday and occur every three weeks, according to the plan.
"If we continue at the rate we're going, we would be over the 200 cases (per 100,000) at that time," Han said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.