HAMILTON — New Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver was settling in at town hall Thursday on her first full day on the job.
“It’s a whole new experience for me,” she said of becoming an elected official.
Vandiver spent the day putting away Christmas decorations and sharing ideas for improving things, from rearranging the setup within town hall to addressing issues throughout the town of about 300.
Within the walls of the historic home used as town hall, Vandiver is preparing to set up a new office space in an airy front room just steps inside the front door.
“I want to be accessible to people,” she said.
Vandiver also wants to remove unneeded items from town hall and showcase historical pieces such as an old “Hamilton Cheese” milk can from a long-shuttered local business. She said those items should remain part of a town hall that’s also billed as a pioneer museum.
“I just love old stuff,” she said as she showed off a safe, stove and other antiques she wants to restore to working order. “There is a lot of history here, in this building alone.”
For the rest of the town, Vandiver has brainstormed a long list of tasks she’d like to complete, from organizing a neighborhood watch and increasing the presence of law enforcement to working with outside agencies to prevent and address flooding.
“These people don’t want to go anywhere,” she said while pointing to homes in the frequently flooded portion of town.
Vandiver said her priority remains keeping the project the nonprofit land conservancy Forterra started with former mayor Joan Cromley on track. She said as she’s learned more about Forterra’s plans she has come to support the concept.
“It’s a good thing for us, for our tax base in Hamilton,” she said. “What they’re doing over there is just going to help us, so I’m not opposed to that.”
What’s important, she said, is that Forterra sticks to its word about not forcing town residents from their homes and about creating residences that will be affordable should residents choose to relocate out of the floodplain.
It’s also important, Vandiver said, that the town focus on preventing severe flooding of existing homes in town by addressing clogged culverts and seeking to raise the local dikes.
“No one is working to keep it safe down here,” she said of the section of town nestled between the Skagit River and Carey’s Slough.
Vandiver also wants to clean things up around town, to beautify it and show off the history tucked just off of Highway 20.
“I want to try to get the town so it’s more appealing, so when people come in they don’t just see the devastation of a flood, they see that we’re cleaning it up and making it safe even though we have this problem,” she said.
Vandiver, who works full time as a traffic control supervisor, said she knows she’s got a lot of work to do, but she’s up for the challenge. The company she works for is supporting her in her new venture, agreeing to keep her on jobs in the area.
“They’re pretty proud of me,” Vandiver said of her co-workers. “Not many of them know a mayor.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.