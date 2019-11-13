Bow Hill Road overpass
State Department of Transportation crews inspect damage Wednesday to the Bow Hill Road overpass on Interstate 5 near Bow.

 Charles Biles / Skagit Valley Herald

The Interstate 5 Bow Hill Road overpass was reopened Wednesday afternoon after crews determined no significant damage was caused by a vehicle that struck the overpass.

State Department of Transportation crews evaluated the structural integrity of the overpass after it was apparently struck by a large vehicle heading north, said State Patrol trooper Heather Axtman.

What type of vehicle is unknown, Axtman said. Troopers from Bow Hill north into Whatcom County are looking for the vehicle that caused the damage, she said. 

While there is no identified vehicle, Axtman said it was obvious the overpass was struck as debris was falling from it.

 

