The Skagit Valley Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation Friday in a news release.
All associated events with the parade, which is typically accompanied by a pancake breakfast, military displays and other activities, were also canceled.
The release encouraged people to honor veterans by visiting local cemeteries, learning more about monuments or thanking a veteran for their service.
Veterans Day is Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.