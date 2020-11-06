Veterans Day Parade

Members of the Burlington-Edison High School Navy Junior ROTC color guard march in 2019 in the Skagit County Veterans Day Parade in Burlington.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

The Skagit Valley Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation Friday in a news release.

All associated events with the parade, which is typically accompanied by a pancake breakfast, military displays and other activities, were also canceled.

The release encouraged people to honor veterans by visiting local cemeteries, learning more about monuments or thanking a veteran for their service.

Veterans Day is Wednesday. 

