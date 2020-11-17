The U.S. Department of the Interior announced this week a new program that provides free access to federal public lands for veterans and the families of veterans who died during military service.
That includes the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, North Cascades National Park and various other parks, forest lands and wildlife refuges throughout the United States.
The veteran-focused program was launched on Veterans Day.
Veterans are able to access all day-use areas such as trailheads, visitor centers and picnic sites by showing their relevant identification. Families of veterans who died during military service — or Gold Star Families — can download a recreation pass online.
The Forest Service also announced this week an expansion of its Every Kid Outdoors program to include fifth graders in addition to fourth graders.
The program opens national forest lands including those in the Mt. Baker Snoqualmie district to youth and their families, as well as offering free permits for harvesting Christmas trees from those forest lands.
The youth program passes can be downloaded online and the pass number can be used to have the fee waived for Christmas trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.