BURLINGTON — The 23-year-old man killed Friday in a shooting in Burlington has been identified as Douglas J. Gunter.
According to an affidavit of probable caused filed Monday in Skagit County Superior Court, Gunter was shot while sitting in his vehicle at the Skagit Big Mini Mart in the 100 block of South Burlington Boulevard.
His suspected killer, 19-year-old Christian M. Flores, remains on the loose.
According to the documents, Flores had earlier in the day contacted an ex-girlfriend demanding she come and see him. If she did not, the girl reported, he said he was going to kill an innocent person.
Security footage obtained from the mini-mart showed Flores arriving at the store in a maroon Ford Explorer then entering the shop, court documents state. He apparently walked around the store but did not buy anything.
Flores left the store as Gunter was pulling up, the documents state. Upon seeing Gunter's Honda, Flores "immediately" pulled out a gun from his shorts and allegedly walked to the driver's side of the vehicle and began firing through the window.
Gunter attempted to move away from Flores, documents state. He later died of his injuries.
Flores is next seen on the surveillance video running south around the store and back to his vehicle, the documents state. His vehicle is then seen leaving the business and heading to a nearby apartment complex where it was found shortly after in the complex's parking lot.
The vehicle's hood was still warm, the documents state, indicating it had only recently been turned off.
Law enforcement had a heavy presence Friday outside the complex as they searched for Flores, including with a K-9 unit.
Surveillance from the apartment complex showed Flores parking the vehicle and exiting it. In one hand he had a black plastic bag, which he then tucked deep into a nearby dumpster, the documents state.
He then attempted to contact a resident at one of the apartments, the documents state. That resident stated he opened the window and recognized Flores as having been a friend of his brother.
Before the resident was able to speak to Flores, a man approached and Flores asked him for a ride, the documents state.
The two then left together.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for Flores' arrest.
Flores has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm enhancement. Should he be apprehended, his bail is set at $2 million.
