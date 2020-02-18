Jerry Corrion found a piece of history in a friend’s field, among housing-remodel debris and a thicket of blackberries.
What Corrion stumbled across in the Avon area of Skagit County west of Mount Vernon was a gas pump. It was unlike any he’d seen before, and he knew right away it deserved a better fate.
“I hate to see a thing like that sit and rot away out in a field,” Corrion said. “It just wasn’t right.”
So he told his friend he needed to get the pump out of there and give it some care. His plea initially fell on deaf ears.
Then in 2015, the friend stopped by Corrion’s house and told him if he wanted the pump to come and get it.
“It had been there a long time. A long time,” Corrion said. “The base was buried a couple feet in the ground. I had to use my truck to pull it out. It was stuck good.”
Once the pump was out of the field, Corrion went to work researching exactly what he’d salvaged.
What he had discovered was a Joy Curb pump. With a push of a button, compressed air pushed Red Crown gasoline — produced by the Standard Oil Company — up and out through a nozzle and into cars between 1922 and the mid-1930s.
Corrion found pictures of restored pumps, and in 2018 set about breathing life back into the old pump.
Bob Mortenson of Mortenson Sign and his talented team of daughter Holly, son Andy, Derik Davis and Jeff Pfahl were tasked with painting and adhering the appropriate signage to the pump.
To help matters, it just so happened Bob Mortenson had a postcard of what was once the thriving town of Avon, and the postcard showed a service station with what appears to be a pair of Joy Curb pumps out front.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Corrion said. “They looked a lot better (in the old photo). I have no way of knowing if the one I have is the same pump that was at that service station. But it’s fun to think so. But we’ll never really know.”
The task of restoring the rusting hulk of a pump to its former self turned out to be much more difficult than Corrion expected.
The 77-year-old retired commercial plumber had the time and wherewithal — as well as a most understanding wife of 58 years — to get the job done.
Plus, he had some experience when it came to restoring vintage gas pumps. A pump from the 1940s complete with glass globe sits inside his workshop.
Corrion began by pressure washing the pump, then used compressed air to blow out debris and finally went to sand blasting.
He replaced hoses, fittings and glass fixtures. An entire bottom section was missing, so he had one fabricated.
Using a Dremel tool with a wire brush, he painstakingly polished brass, and he spent a lot of time at Tacoma Screw, looking for parts.
“Like most things I get involved with, it goes on and on. ... It didn’t take a lot of money, it took a lot of time. But I like doing stuff like this. I like this kind of work. And I like the history.”
The same can be said of Bob Mortenson, who has delved extensively into the history of Avon seeing as how it’s where his business has been for decades. Before that, his father-in-law built boats in the same building.
“It’s a great little community,” Mortenson said. “It was a town on the river back in the day. It was busy.”
The pump just brought more history to light.
“Andy did a great job painting it,” Mortenson said. “We never really had a plan. We had an old postcard and a picture of one restored. We just went with the Red Crown. ... It’s amazing Jerry got it out of there.
“It was fun to see it come together. It’s something that will certainly stick with me for years. It’s a piece of history.”
