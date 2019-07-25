MOUNT VERNON — A man who was facing assault charges in Skagit County has been found incompetent to stand trial and has been involuntarily committed to Western State Hospital.
Esteban Joel Flores was charged in February with one count of third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of third-degree assault of a health care worker after allegedly starting a fight in Skagit Valley Hospital’s mental health ward.
During that incident, Flores allegedly walked up behind another patient and punched him in the back of the head hard enough for him to fall to the ground, court documents state.
He continued to punch the victim about another two dozen times, and punched a nurse who was attempting to help the victim about a dozen times, documents state.
It took five Mount Vernon police officers to subdue Flores, according to documents.
He had been transferred to the hospital after a 10-day stay at Pioneer Center North, documents state.
During that period, Sedro-Woolley police officers responded to incidents involving Flores nine times, documents state.
Before that, he had previously been released from Eastern State Hospital, records show.
After the alleged assault at Skagit Valley Hospital, Flores was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, where he was held on $250,000 bail.
During that time, jail staff and emergency responders had to take him to the emergency room at Skagit Valley Hospital several times.
Those trips and other costs related to Flores likely cost the county more than $100,000, Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich said.
On Feb. 26, Judge Dave Needy signed an order sending Flores to Western State Hospital for an evaluation, records show.
Since then, reports show, Western State Hospital staff continued to find Flores combative and even after an order forcing him to take medication, determined he is not likely to regain competency to the point of being able to stand trial.
The report determined if released from custody he is likely to pose a danger to the community, the report states.
As such, Weyrich dismissed the charges against Flores, and an order civilly committing him to Western State was signed.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning should Flores’ mental condition improve enough for him to be able to stand trial, the assault charges can be refiled.
