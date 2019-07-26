Those taking part Thursday in the Virtual Dementia Tour found out about the challenges faced by those with dementia and the best ways to support them.
Dementia Support Northwest and Right at Home Northwest hosted the event at Christ the King Church in Burlington.
The event included a simulation where those taking part had to perform basic tasks while wearing gloves that simulate arthritis, feet pads that simulate neuropathy, goggles that simulate macular degeneration and headphones to simulate the overstimulation and confusion a person with dementia may feel from background noise.
After the simulation, those taking part filled out a questionnaire and got to ask questions of professional care providers.
