Visitors could feed alpacas, navigate a corn maze, ride in a tractor, pick out a pumpkin and more Saturday at the annual Skagit Valley Festival of Family Farms.
The nine farms featured this year included fruit farms, a winery, a ranch, a tulip grower and others.
Schuh Farms along Memorial Highway west of Mount Vernon challenged visitors to make their way through a corn maze.
Five-year-old Oakley Hubbard of Mount Vernon took the lead through the maze with grandpa Warren Cole of Burlington.
“The first thing he wanted to do was the corn maze,” Cole said. “He’s a good map-reader.”
At South Fork Farm south of Mount Vernon, Gary and Ruth Wiegand have about 30 alpacas and use alpaca fibers to make products such as laundry dryer balls, cat balls and felted soaps.
Ruth Wiegand said the best part of the festival is the chance to educate visitors.
“We like people to understand (alpacas) are different than other animals,” she said. “People think they’re so cute, but they don’t like to be touched like cats and dogs.”
Members of the Skagit Valley Weavers Guild gave demonstrations on spinning alpaca wool into string using a pedal-powered machine.
Marie Smith, daughter Catherine Walker and 6-month-old granddaughter Andi came from Vancouver, Washington, to check out several farms and pick up some dryer balls.
“We love to see alpacas, they’re so cute,” Smith said.
The Festival of Family Farms continues today.
