Skagit County's phone system is down after being overloaded with calls from people seeking appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
County spokesperson Laura Han said the Information Services Department is working to bring the system back online.
"While frustrating, it’s not entirely unexpected," Han said, adding vaccine resources throughout the state have seen high demand from the public.
Skagit County Public Health started making appointments for the vaccine today using its hotline, 360-416-1500, until a state-sponsored online scheduling program is functional.
* This story will be updated
