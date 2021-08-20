BOWMAN BAY — With the morning sun glinting off the water, and gulls, herons and oystercatchers flying above, three kayakers slid their boats into the water at Deception Pass State Park.
While this state park attracts more visitors than any other because of its stunning waterfront beauty, these kayakers weren’t recreating, but gathering data to be used in ongoing research.
Near the entrance to Bowman Bay, Coffin Rocks protrude from the water. Around them, bull kelp springs from the marine floor each summer, creating an underwater forest that fish can dart through and crabs can climb.
The kayakers — volunteers with the Skagit Marine Resources Committee — aimed their bows for Coffin Rocks, where they skirted the growing kelp bed and recorded GPS points, water temperature and water depth.
When they arrived back onshore, volunteer Bob Weathers showed the outline produced by the GPS points gathered.
“I always pretended to be a marine scientist even though I wasn’t one,” he said. “I’ve been interested in marine science and natural history forever.”
While not a trained scientist, Weathers has experience touring the rich underwater world that includes bull kelp. For about 30 years, he was a marine diving safety officer for an area university.
“You see lots of life. There are a lot of fish,” Weathers said. “It’s prime habitat for crab and fish and lots of other organisms. It’s also important fodder.”
That’s why Salish Sea bull kelp has received increasingly more attention in recent years. It’s a critical component of the ecosystem and food web that connects economically and culturally significant species from tiny fish to endangered Southern Resident orca whales.
Weathers and other volunteers have been surveying Coffin Rocks kelp since 2016, when the Skagit Marine Resource Committee joined a Northwest Straits Commission project that recruits kayakers to survey kelp in the region.
Northwest Straits Commission Marine Program Manager Dana Oster said three sites being surveyed in Skagit County along west Fidalgo Island — at Coffin Rocks at the south end, Ship Harbor at the north end and Biz Point in between — are now among about 30 being mapped throughout the region.
This year, the three-person team surveying Coffin Rocks is part of a network of about 40 volunteers throughout six Northwest Washington counties.
Coffin Rocks volunteer Ron Larson said he knew little about kelp when he joined the program several years ago for the opportunity to kayak for a cause.
“I’ve learned a lot about kelp since then,” he said.
During outings, he’s seen birds, harbor seals — including one that popped its head up during the team’s August survey — and even harbor porpoises visit the area. The presence of such wildlife is an indication that the waters in the tangled kelp below are indeed supporting a network of Salish Sea life.
Data is collected by kayak monthly from June to September. The surveying is done at slack, or zero, tides in an effort to prevent the tides from spreading out the kelp leaves and skewing the results.
At Coffin Rocks and other local survey sites, Weathers said the size of the kelp bed has remained relatively stable. That’s welcome news when other areas are seeing sharp declines.
“On the map you can see the changes (in size over time), but the big question is why?” Coffin Rocks volunteer Lynne Wenberg said.
Most declines have occurred in south Puget Sound, but some have been closer to Skagit County.
“We have documented declines and complete losses of bull kelp beds in Snohomish County along the Mukilteo and Meadowdale shorelines,” Oster of the Northwest Straits Commission said. “Those declines primarily took place from 2017-2018 and by 2019 there were only a few individual bulbs remaining.”
The kayak surveys are just one of a growing list of research and public education efforts launched in recent years as interest in understanding declines of bull kelp and ways to conserve and restore it has grown.
The Samish Indian Nation began its own research in 2018. The tribe has mapped areas where tribal elders recall healthy beds of bull kelp, and has used a research boat to survey kelp beds around islands not easily accessible by kayak.
In June 2020, Northwest Straits published its Puget Sound Kelp Conservation and Recovery Plan that calls for more research and better collaboration among those doing kelp-focused work.
And this July, the Puget Sound Restoration Fund led a seven-day Kelp Expedition that ran from west of Whidbey Island south to Olympia, gathering data and calling attention to the region’s bull kelp.
Scientists onboard the expedition vessel mapped current kelp distribution, surveyed marine life, and worked to identify high-priority sites for conservation or restoration. To further awareness of the importance of and threats to kelp, expedition participants will produce maps, videos and graphics for public education purposes.
To continue their work with bull kelp, the Northwest Straits Commission, the Samish Indian Nation, the Puget Sound Restoration Fund and other partners recently secured $1.5 million from the state Legislature for the 2021-2023 biennium.
“Vibrant kelp forests are vital to the health of Puget Sound and Salish Sea. They provide critical refuge, feeding, and nursery grounds for forage fish, rockfish, and salmon, as well as fueling food webs that support healthy bird and marine mammal populations,” a Legislative request fact sheet states. “Mounting evidence points to significant local declines of kelp forests throughout Puget Sound.”
