In honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, a group of kids and adults spent their Saturday collecting yard waste and raking leaves to tidy up the yard of a Mount Vernon-area veteran.

The event was organized by the city of Mount Vernon Parks & Recreation Department.

Recreation coordinator Kim Lemay said the city decided to host a volunteer event this year rather than hold a Veterans Day ceremony due to COVID-19.

“We thought outside the box and wanted to do something to help a veteran and have real impact,” Lemay said.

The veteran, Bob Kager, served in the Army from 1953-56. He said he was thrilled to have volunteers clean up his 1 1/2-acre property, which will allow him to mow it easier.

One group of volunteers included John and Magen Bendtsen of Bow with daughters Logan, 14, and Jorgen, 13, and sons Dillon, 11, and Mac, 7.

“I think it’s a good lesson for kids to understand veterans’ service,” John Bendtsen said. “Veterans served us, so we’re going to serve them.”

Iris Carias, a Mount Vernon City Council member and the migrant education educator for the Mount Vernon School District, brought a group of five students to volunteer.

“I think it’s a nice thing to do mainly because (the veteran) has no one else to help and wants to keep the place up,” ninth-grade student Johanna Luna said.

Carias said she hopes other kids will be inspired to help out when they see their peers volunteering.

Lemay said Mount Vernon Parks & Recreation would like to host more volunteer events to assist local veterans.

— Reporter Jacqueline Allison: jallison@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2145, Twitter: @Jacqueline_SVH

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.