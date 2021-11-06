Volunteers, kids clean up local vet's yard ahead of Veterans Day By JACQUELINE ALLISON @Jacqueline_SVH Jacqueline Allison Author email Nov 6, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Edwin Mendoza, a fourth-grade student at Washington Elementary School, rakes leaves on Saturday at the home of a veteran near Mount Vernon. Jacqueline Allison / Skagit Valley Herald Jorgen Bendtsen, 13, reaches for sticks and leaves in a yard waste pile on Saturday at the home of a veteran near Mount Vernon. Jacqueline Allison / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Logan Bendtsen (right), 14, tosses a clump of yard waste onto a pile on Saturday while working alongside mom Magen and brother Dillon, 11, at a veteran’s home near Mount Vernon. The Bendtsen family of Bow works to create smaller piles of yard waste from one giant pile on Saturday at a veteran's home near Mount Vernon.

In honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, a group of kids and adults spent their Saturday collecting yard waste and raking leaves to tidy up the yard of a Mount Vernon-area veteran.The event was organized by the city of Mount Vernon Parks & Recreation Department.Recreation coordinator Kim Lemay said the city decided to host a volunteer event this year rather than hold a Veterans Day ceremony due to COVID-19. "We thought outside the box and wanted to do something to help a veteran and have real impact," Lemay said.The veteran, Bob Kager, served in the Army from 1953-56. He said he was thrilled to have volunteers clean up his 1 1/2-acre property, which will allow him to mow it easier.One group of volunteers included John and Magen Bendtsen of Bow with daughters Logan, 14, and Jorgen, 13, and sons Dillon, 11, and Mac, 7."I think it's a good lesson for kids to understand veterans' service," John Bendtsen said. "Veterans served us, so we're going to serve them."Iris Carias, a Mount Vernon City Council member and the migrant education educator for the Mount Vernon School District, brought a group of five students to volunteer."I think it's a nice thing to do mainly because (the veteran) has no one else to help and wants to keep the place up," ninth-grade student Johanna Luna said.Carias said she hopes other kids will be inspired to help out when they see their peers volunteering.Lemay said Mount Vernon Parks & Recreation would like to host more volunteer events to assist local veterans. 