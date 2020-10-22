Through Thursday afternoon, 44% of Skagit County voters — or 37,800 — who were sent ballots had returned them.
Anyone else who wants to register online or by mail to vote in the Nov. 3 general election has until Monday to do so.
Online registration is being taken at VoteWa.gov. Those who wish to register will need a state driver's license or I.D. to complete the process.
Those who have already registered can use the site to change or update registration, find their voters' guide or locate drop boxes.
If desired, potential voters can also print out the voter registration form — available in 23 languages — and mail it to their county elections office. Forms sent by mail must be received by Monday for the voter to qualify to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
If voters miss Monday's deadline, there's still a way to register in time for the Nov. 3 election — in person at the county elections office as late as 8 p.m. on election day.
Assistant Secretary of State Mark Neary is encouraging voters to register as early as possible.
“Registering to vote in Washington is easy, and you have options,” he said in a news release. “The easiest way is online at VoteWA.gov. So avoid the long lines and wait times. Register online, and register today.”
More information is available at the Secretary of State’s website, sos.wa.gov. Voters can find information about their specific county elections office at sos.wa.gov/elections/auditors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.