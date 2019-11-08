The Mount Vernon School District’s levy is now passing.
The supplemental educational programs and operations levy, which is expected to bring in about $6 million to the district in the next two years, was failing by 132 votes on election night and 41 votes on Wednesday.
But after updated totals were released late Friday afternoon, the levy is now passing by 10 votes — 3,359 to 3,349.
About 9,300 ballots countywide remain to be counted before certification on Nov. 26, according to the Skagit County Elections Department.
Meanwhile, in the Hamilton Town Council race for Position 1, Timothy Morrison has taken over the lead from Billy Fisher.
Morrison, who trailed by three votes after updated totals were released Wednesday, now leads Fisher by one vote — 30 to 29.
In the county’s four contested mayoral races, the leaders remain the same.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau has 56 percent of the vote, Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton 55 percent, Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson 62 percent and Hamilton challenger Carla Vandiver 57 percent.
Vandiver, who led Mayor Joan Cromley by 15 votes on election night and 14 votes on Wednesday, now leads Cromley by 10 votes — 40 to 30.
In other races, Theresa Boots and Travis Patrick remain tied in the race for Hamilton Town Council Position 2 — 34 votes each — and Brendan McGoffin continues to hold a lead over Dave Bates in the race for the Sedro-Woolley City Council Ward 1 position.
McGoffin and Bates were tied on election night, but McGoffin now leads Bates by 33 votes.
Skagit County Fire District 8, which serves the area around Sedro-Woolley and into Hamilton, still sees its levy failing.
But the levy, which was being approved by eight votes on election night and trailing by 27 votes on Wednesday, now only trails by five votes — 909 to 904.
The next round of election totals will be released Tuesday.
