The Burlington-Edison School District's second attempt to build a middle school is again failing.
The district's $89 million bond proposal, much of which would have been used to build a middle school for the district's seventh and eighth graders, had received just 47% of the vote Tuesday night when early results from the special election were released.
Bonds require 60% approval for passage.
"The bond results are disappointing," Burlington-Edison School Board member Rich Wesen said.
With 4,183 ballots counted in the district, 1,946 voted in favor of the bond proposal and 2,237 against.
The proposal was a pared-down version of a similar proposal the district put in front of voters last year. That $98.3 million proposal received 53% of the vote.
District Superintendent Laurel Browning said once results are finalized, the school board will have to continue to try to find options for its crowded schools.
The night wasn't all bad news for the district, however. Its two-year, $20.8 million replacement educational programs and operations levy is passing with 55% of the vote.
Levies require 50% plus one to pass.
The levy funds everything from extracurricular activities to school nurses, counselors and the district's dual language program.
"We're so happy our levy passed," Browning said. "Our levy will allow us to continue our high quality programs that we offer and it will allow us to continue operating the school district at the level we have been."
Of the 4,166 who voted on the levy, 2,283 voted for and 1,883 against.
