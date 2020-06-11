Members of Skagit County Lake Management District 3 that serves Lake Erie and Lake Campbell will vote on whether to re-establish the district for another 10 years.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners authorized June 2 the release of ballots. Members of the district have until June 24 to vote.
The lake management district on south Fidalgo Island is one of four in the county, formed by lakefront property-owners interested in contributing money to control noxious weed growth, said Tracey Alker, water resources technician with county Public Works.
Districts in the county are set to expire every 10 years and require a vote to be re-established, she said. District 3 is set to expire Aug 9.
Because both Lake Erie and Lake Campbell are shallow and nutrient-rich, Alker said milfoil has been pervasive and difficult to control. The district was formed in 2001 to address it.
Unlike most other taxing districts, joining and paying into a lake management district is voluntary. Votes are apportioned to owners of parcels of land in the district, and votes are weighted based on how the property is used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.