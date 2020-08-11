The Washington State Fraternal Order of Police has tabbed state Sen. Keith Wagoner as one of its two legislators of the year.
The organization selected Wagoner (R-Sedro-Woolley) as the Senate Legislator of the Year, citing his sponsorship of Senate Bill 6225.
The bill would create a special license plate to recognize the well-being of law enforcement officers. Proceeds would fund the Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Foundation, with an emphasis on mental health programs for current and former law enforcement professionals.
Wagoner is the former mayor of Sedro-Woolley. He was initially appointed to his seat in the 39th Legislative District in 2018 to fill a vacancy, then was elected later that year.
John Lovick (D-Snohomish County) was the recipient of the organization's award for a member of the state House of Representatives. He sponsored the companion license-plate bill in the House.
The Fraternal Order of Police represents nearly 3,000 officers statewide, and more than 350,000 nationwide.
