State Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, faces Kathryn Lewandowsky in the race for the state Senate seat representing the 39th Legislative District.
The district includes eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties and northeastern King County.
Wagoner was appointed to the seat in January 2018 and elected that fall. Lewandowsky, of Arlington, is a first-time, Progressive Party candidate who says she’s a “regular person” just like the voters she’s hoping to represent.
As a registered nurse in the state for 30 years, Lewandowsky said she’s seen firsthand what she believes is the biggest issues facing state government: a broken health care system.
“I am tired of third party corporations profiting off of our health care system while adding no benefit to that system,” Lewandowsky wrote to the Skagit Valley Herald.
She said if elected she would vote to pass Senate Bill 5222, which would create the Whole Washington Healthcare Trust.
The trust would be a nonprofit health financing entity that would “ensure all Washington residents can enroll in nonprofit health insurance coverage providing an essential set of health benefits,” according to the bill proposed in January.
Wagoner said he sees the biggest issues facing state government is a multibillion budget shortfall and economic recovery after the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Difficult decisions will need to be made moving forward to balance our spending,” Wagoner wrote to the Skagit Valley Herald.
Lewandowsky said she is the better candidate for the Senate position because she is not a “career politician.”
Wagoner, on the other hand, says his military experience and progression from Sedro-Woolley City Council member, to Sedro-Woolley mayor, to state senator show lifelong service to his country and that he has the support of voters.
“The people of the 39th know me and the values for which I stand,” he said.
