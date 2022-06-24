...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM
PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to
upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday.
Overnight low temperatures will likely only cool into the low
60s for many locations Saturday night and again Sunday night.
This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat- related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Emmett VanHouten (left) and Zinedine Smith play soccer-tennis before a game Friday at the Skagit Firecracker soccer tournament in Burlington. The tournament has implemented extra water breaks during the games if the temperature goes above 80 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Skagit County and surrounding areas.
According to a Skagit County news release, the heat advisory is in effect from noon Saturday to 11 p.m. Monday.
The service’s Seattle office said in a Friday morning briefing that temperatures at a minor risk level on Friday would go to moderate for Saturday through Monday before returning to a minor risk level.
According to the briefing, the moderate risk temperatures will pose a risk to heat-sensitive populations. It said that after a cool and wet spring, most of the population has little to no acclimation to heat and therefore could be caught off guard by the rapid warm-up.
High temperatures on Saturday in the area from Everett to Bellingham are expected to range from 74 to 83 degrees. On Sunday and Monday, the highs are expected to be 78 to 87 degrees.
A list of cooling centers can be found on Skagit County’s main webpage at skagitcounty.net.
