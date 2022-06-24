svh-202206xx-news-Heat-Standalone-2.jpg
Buy Now

Emmett VanHouten (left) and Zinedine Smith play soccer-tennis before a game Friday at the Skagit Firecracker soccer tournament in Burlington. The tournament has implemented extra water breaks during the games if the temperature goes above 80 degrees.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Skagit County and surrounding areas.

According to a Skagit County news release, the heat advisory is in effect from noon Saturday to 11 p.m. Monday.

The service’s Seattle office said in a Friday morning briefing that temperatures at a minor risk level on Friday would go to moderate for Saturday through Monday before returning to a minor risk level.

According to the briefing, the moderate risk temperatures will pose a risk to heat-sensitive populations. It said that after a cool and wet spring, most of the population has little to no acclimation to heat and therefore could be caught off guard by the rapid warm-up.

High temperatures on Saturday in the area from Everett to Bellingham are expected to range from 74 to 83 degrees. On Sunday and Monday, the highs are expected to be 78 to 87 degrees.

A list of cooling centers can be found on Skagit County’s main webpage at skagitcounty.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.