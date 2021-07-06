BIG LAKE —After having to take a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Lake Fire Department on July 3 brought back its annual firework show.
Watch: Big Lake Fireworks show
— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports
More from this section
-
Change of command set for Whidbey Island naval base
Posted: 4:30 p.m.
-
Ask the Undersheriff: Program makes real difference for people in crisis
Posted: July 6, 2021
-
Skagit crews put out brush fires sparked by fireworks
Posted: July 5, 2021
-
Big Lake fireworks show lights up the sky
Posted: July 5, 2021
-
Religion in the area
Posted: July 4, 2021
KERA WANIELISTA
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News Trending Today
-
Orca takes Camano family by surprise pushing, spinning boat in Saratoga Passage
-
At Burlington homeless shelter, residents grateful for a space of their own
-
Skagit Valley farmers cope with early-season heat with lasting impacts
-
Sedro-Woolley School District passes budget
-
Skagit County businesses reopen with mix of emotions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.