CONCRETE — The state Department of Health and the town of Concrete have issued a boil water advisory for customers along and north of Main Street following a failure of pressure valves in the town's water system.
"This water system experienced a mechanical failure with pressure loss. When water lines lose pressure, potentially harmful contaminants can enter the water system," states a notice Department of Health posted online Monday. "As a safety precaution, customers of the Concrete Utilities water system should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice."
Concrete Town Clerk Andrea Fichter said Tuesday morning the town issued a boil water advisory for the areas that fully lost water during the pressure valve malfunction. That includes higher-elevation parts of town along Main Street and north up Burpee Hill: the source of the town's underground, spring-fed water supply.
"Our system experienced a very rare occurrence where both pressure valves at the main reservoir decided to stop working at the same time," Fichter said.
Mayor Jason Miller, who owns and operates the Concrete Herald, first posted a notice about town water trouble to the publication's Facebook page about 6 a.m. Friday morning.
"Town of Concrete is experiencing a severe shortage in its water system. Public Works Director Terry Coggins is investigating the issue," the post states.
By 10:30 a.m., the town had concluded a pressure issue was to blame, according to Concrete Herald Facebook posts. Current and former town staff worked to inspect the water system Friday, and Miller fielded complaints and questions from residents in affected areas.
The town suspended water sales to Niagara Bottling Co. during the incident, asked residents with continued access to water to conserve the resource, and opened the nonpotable water supply at the town's community garden to those who needed it.
Fichter said a contractor repaired the valves Saturday and restored the function of the water system. As of Sunday, some residents with their water supply restored were still reporting a cloudiness to it.
"We were assured that the cloudy water is the result of air in the system, introduced after the system faltered and we all (yes, me too) kept trying to use it, creating pockets of air in the lines," Miller wrote on Facebook. "We will send a water sample downriver tomorrow for testing, just to be safe, but we have no reason to expect anything but an A on that report card."
Several water samples were taken Monday and Fichter said the town is expecting results by Thursday.
About 6:30 p.m. Monday, Miller posted to the Concrete Herald Facebook page that a boil water advisory was being issued for the town based strictly on state policy requirements.
"Our pipes were never breached at any time, so no contaminants could have been introduced into the system. The policy, however, states that when water service is interrupted, a Notice to Boil Water must be in place while the water is tested," he wrote.
The Concrete School District announced on Facebook Tuesday morning that, although water was restored to the school's facilities after the pressure malfunction, it is providing bottled water to students and staff until testing shows that the water supply is safe.
Department of Health spokesperson Ginny Streeter said a boil water advisory is an important precaution for protecting public health following a loss of water pressure.
"A significant reduction or complete loss of pressure in a part of the distribution system may allow contaminants from an end-user or the environment to enter the distribution system," she said. "Microbial, chemical, or physical contaminants that enter the distribution system through unprotected cross connections, or through openings in the underground piping system, may cause widespread illness, injury, or worse."
No illnesses have been reported.
