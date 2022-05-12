goskagit

MOUNT VERNON — Rainy weather has delayed the repaving of Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon.

At a City Council meeting Wednesday, City Engineer Bill Bullock said crews have been ready to lay down pavement since early April, but they haven’t had the necessary stretch of dry weather the work requires.

He said he needs a forecast of four days without rain — two days to let the road dry, and two more to lay down the 2,000 tons of pavement.

Significant potholes have developed while the road has been in its current state, and crews will have to fill them before they can repave, Bullock said.

The project, which started in August, includes repaving, sidewalk installation on the west side of Freeway Drive, bike lanes on both sides of the road and a center turn lane that will run from Karl’s Paints and Supplies to just south of the College Way intersection.

Originally, Bullock said he had hoped the project would take three months, but there was always the possibility that bad weather would delay it.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

