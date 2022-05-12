...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — Rainy weather has delayed the repaving of Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon.
At a City Council meeting Wednesday, City Engineer Bill Bullock said crews have been ready to lay down pavement since early April, but they haven’t had the necessary stretch of dry weather the work requires.
He said he needs a forecast of four days without rain — two days to let the road dry, and two more to lay down the 2,000 tons of pavement.
Significant potholes have developed while the road has been in its current state, and crews will have to fill them before they can repave, Bullock said.
The project, which started in August, includes repaving, sidewalk installation on the west side of Freeway Drive, bike lanes on both sides of the road and a center turn lane that will run from Karl’s Paints and Supplies to just south of the College Way intersection.
Originally, Bullock said he had hoped the project would take three months, but there was always the possibility that bad weather would delay it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.