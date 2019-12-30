Kick off 2020 at a state park by hiking through forest, walking on the beach or exploring history.

Access to state parks will be free of charge Wednesday, making parks from Rockport and Rasar in east Skagit County to Bay View and Deception Pass in the west ready to be explored.

State parks will also offer guided hikes — called First Day Hikes — to start the new year.

Guided hikes are being offered Wednesday at Rockport, Deception Pass and Larrabee state parks.

In neighboring Island County, guided hikes are being offered at Cama Beach and Fort Casey state parks.

Some details:

Deception Pass

10 a.m., meet at the West Beach shelter and hike an easy half-mile along the Sand Dunes Interpretive Loop Trail or a more challenging two miles along the North Beach Trail.

Larrabee

9 a.m., meet at the Cyrus Gates Overlook at the top of Cleator Road and hike a challenging four miles to Lost Lake and back, including climbing stairs on the Rock Trail.

Rockport

10 a.m., meet at the parking lot and hike a moderate 2.5 miles along the Evergreen Trail through the park’s old-growth forest.

Cama Beach

11 a.m., meet at the drop-off shelter and hike an easy path to Cranberry Lake to see the work of area beavers.

Fort Casey

1 p.m., meet at the parking lot and hike an easy one mile along an interpretive trail and into the portions of the fort usually closed to the public.

Access to state parks will be free in 2020 on the following dates:

Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day

Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

March 19 — State Parks’ 107th Birthday

April 11 — Springtime free day

April 22 — Earth Day

June 6 — National Trails Day

June 7 — Free Fishing Day

June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day

Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 27 — Autumn free day

