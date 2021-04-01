ANACORTES — In the second matchup of the two teams in three days, the Anacortes High School softball team got a measure of revenge against the Mount Vernon Bulldogs.
After Mount Vernon's 2-0 win in the season opener for both teams Monday, the Seahawks stormed back for a 10-7 win Wednesday.
Riley Pirkle struck out eight Bulldogs on her way to the win. Olivia Collins struck out 10 Anacortes batters.
"The two teams went from a pitching duel Monday to not quite a slugfest, but a different ballgame. Both teams' hitters made adjustments to put the ball in play more," Seahawks coach Tom Swapp said.
Pirkle hit a two-run double for the Seahawks (1-1), and Abbie Goodwin had a two-run single.
Ashlyn Stroud was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Macie Logsdon was 2-for-4 with two RBI for Mount Vernon (1-1). Sidnee Schuerman and Sydney Snider had one RBI each.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwest 1B/2B Meet at La Conner
LA CONNER — The Braves were tough at home, winning both halves of the meet.
In the girls' meet, Mount Vernon Christian's Caitlin VanderKooy won the 100-meter dash in 13.82 seconds, and added a win in the 200 (28.65). She also ran on the Hurricanes' two winning relay teams: the 400 of VanderKooy, Isabel Dowrey, Sydney Sharkey and Emily Russell (56.24), and the 800, which had the same lineup (1:58.78).
La Conner scored 194 points for the team win.
In the boys’ meet, La Conner hurdler Cole Hagen won the 110 hurdles in 17.96 and the 300 hurdles in 46.64.
Mount Vernon Christian freshman Owen Heinze won the 100 (11.82) and 200 (24.89).
La Conner won the boys' meet with 199.5 points.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4,
Blaine Borderites 3
BLAINE — The Cubs made the most of their trip to the border, returning home with the victory.
"The girls put in a lot of hard work and finished well," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew.
Sedro-Woolley's Tess Wimer won at the top singles spot 6-3, 6-4 while Kate Helgeson was victorious at the No. 4 spot, 6-2, 6-1.
"Tess battled and was able to dig deep and pull out a win," the coach said. "She played very smart."
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Hannah Jutte and Lily DeVries won 6-3, 7-5 while Emery DeJong and Addie Lynn came away with the 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 2.
"All my doubles teams did great and worked really well together," Van Liew said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 2
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs swept the singles for the road win, getting victories from Larisa Rouw at No. 1 (8-3 pro set), Sadie Lee at No. 2 (8-3), Sabrina Stewart (8-2) and Riley Bottles (8-2). In doubles, the team of Lizbeth Santos-Hernandez and Anna Marin won 8-4.
Anacortes Seahawks 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
ANACORTES -- Anacortes won three of the four singles matches for the victory against a county opponent.
The Seahawks won two of the three doubles matches; two of those matches needed a tiebreaker to determine the outcome.
