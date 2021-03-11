BURLINGTON — The Anacortes High School cross country teams dominated Wednesday in a clash with a county opponent at the Skagit Regional Airport trails.
The Seahawks had the top six boys' runners and the top seven in the girls' race against Burlington-Edison.
The top five boys on the 5,000-meter course were winner Alek Miller (16 minutes, 44 seconds), Ryan Horr (17:02), Blake Martens (17:29), Parker Mong (17:36) and Travis Laisure (17:52).
Bryce Robinson was the highest-placing Tiger with a seventh-place finish (18:25).
In the girls' race, the top five included winner Jessica Frydenlund (18:59), Carolyn Chambers (20:26), Abigail Goodwin (20:35), Caitlin Brar (20:48) and Casey Lemrick (20:57).
Sage Mailhiot (21:51) was the highest-placing Burlington-Edison runner at eighth.
Anacortes won the boys' meet 15-50 and the girls' 15-49.
"It was a fun day of racing in terrific weather. Anacortes' boys and girls teams are both very talented and deep. We always enjoy the opportunity to compete against strong teams like them," Tigers coach Sue Wright said.
Mount Vernon at Squalicum
BELLINGHAM — Two Bulldogs came out on top on the course at Whatcom Falls Park.
Owen Corcoran won the boys' race in 17:20; Taylor Hoyer won the girls' race in 20:07.
"We had another great cross country race ...," said Mount Vernon coach Tommy Race. "Owen and Taylor were both able to take a commanding lead at around the two-mile marker and finish first with a sizable gap between the second place runner."
Corcoran finished 12 seconds ahead of the runner-up while Hoyer crossed the line 23 seconds ahead of her closest competitor.
Two other Mount Vernon runners landed in the top five: Leif Carey (18:33) placed fifth in the boys' race and Zoe Bluhm (23:49) placed fifth in the girls'.
Sedro-Woolley at Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR — Sedro-Woolley sophomore Tove' Schweizer finished the 5,000-meter course at Fort Nugent Park in 17:35 to win the boys' race. Todd Montgomery (18:08) finished third, and Kalin Adkerson (18:31) and Koen Schwiezer (18:43) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the girls' race, the Cubs’ Lauren Benham (21:38) finished second and Makendra McCarty placed third (22:43).
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Bellingham Red Raiders 0
BURLINGTON — Gabriella Mackenzie had 27 kills, Amey Rainaud had 29 assists and 12 digs and Jordyn Smith added 12 digs and six kills as the Tigers (8-2) swept the Red Raiders 25-4, 25-19, 25-14. Brooke Tyler had 21 digs and Adria Ray served five aces.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
MOUNT VERNON — Kamryn Horton had 20 assists, 10 digs and six aces and the Bulldogs downed the Cubs 25-18, 25-23, 25-18. Libby Whiton added three aces, and Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said Whiton also passed well and had a strong game defensively.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-6 while the Cubs fell to 0-6.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 2
ANACORTES — Alyssa Kiser had 22 kills and Kenna Flynn dished up 45 assists as the Seahawks held off a tough opponent for a win, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 14-25, 15-7.
The Seakhawks are 6-4.
"We were evenly matched against Nooksack Valley and it came down to which team was going to dig down in the fifth, make the least amount of errors and put the ball away," Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Skyler Whisler added 11 kills, Kendyl Flynn had eight and Joey Keltner added six. Ariana Bickley had 20 digs.
Girls' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1,
Sehome Mariners 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The match went down to the wire with the Cubs emerging victorious and snapping a four-game losing streak.
Olivia Isakson scored the lone goal in the waning minutes of the game.
"It was a wicked left footer," said Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman.
Rylan Kononen was in goal for the Cubs.
"Madysn Skinner's timing in the back was a thing of beauty," Warman said. "Mabel Gahan also played one heck of a game for us."
Sedro-Woolley improved to 2-5-1.
Anacortes Seahawks 4,
Bellingham Red Raiders 0
BELLINGHAM — Four Seahawks scored: Camryn Kerr, Emma Foley, Erin Kennedy and Sammy Dziminowicz.
Kennedy and Foley each contributed an assist and Ava Kephart and Claire Schanbel each spent a half in goal.
"The team played outstanding ball tonight. Our calm and collected possession game was a joy to see," Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said. She said Cadence Lamphiear and Alyssa Digweed played especially well, in addition to Foley and Kennedy.
Anacortes improved to 6-2-1.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
MOUNT VERNON — The tie left the Bulldogs 1-5-3 on the season.
Swimming and Diving
Anacortes, Sehome vs. Mount Vernon
Anacortes came out on top in both matchups of the virtual dual.
Anacortes swimmers Ashleigh Merrill and Annaly Ellis each won twice and the Seahawks beat Sehome 102-83 and defeated Mount Vernon 139-38.
Merrill won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.64 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 26.56. Ellis won the 200 freestyle (2:11.78) and 500 freestyle (5:50.75). The Seahawks' 400 relay team of Ellis, Merrill, Savannah Sparks and Sabine Hambleton won in 4:05.38.
Natalie Divita was the sole winner for the Bulldogs (100 butterfly, 1:08.54).
A virtually held Northwest Conference meet is scheduled for next week, with each team swimming at its home pool.
