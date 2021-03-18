ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School volleyball team made sure its last home match of the season resulted in a win.
Alyssa Kiser had 16 kills, Kenna Flynn had 30 assists and three aces and Ariana Bickley added 11 digs as the Seahawks beat Bellingham 25-13, 26-24, 24-21 on Wednesday.
Coach Kelsey Swapp said it was the strongest performance of the season for Kiser, who tallied a 45% hitting percentage.
Joey Keltner added seven kills for the Seahawks (8-4).
"It was a great last home match for our seniors," Swapp said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs put an exclamation point on a shortened season with the 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 victory.
Naisa Williams had a season-high 17 kills, Sarah Ware had 17 digs and Kamryn Horton added nine aces. All nine Bulldog seniors saw action.
"It was a great way to end the season," Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said.
The Bulldogs finished 6-7.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Sehome Mariners 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs are on a roll as their season draws to a close, winners of three straight matches.
Sedro-Woolley (3-8) wraps up the season on Saturday at home against Ferndale.
Football
Anacortes Seahawks 45,
Port Townsend Redhawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks shut out Port Townsend to improve to 2-3.
