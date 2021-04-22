BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' tennis team had a tough battle Wednesday with Sehome, but Tigers coach Joel Wasson liked a lot of what he saw.
Two Tigers doubles team won despite Sehome's 5-2 victory, and Wasson said each of the singles players bounced back to improve play after a 6-0 loss in the first set.
In doubles, Haleigh Peterson and Kiersten Waldrop won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, and Zoe Russom and Bella Elton won 6-3, 7-6 at No. 3.
"Our doubles really put to practice the drills we have been working on. It's great to see things come together. The net play was fantastic and they used the lobs so effectively," Wasson said.
He said each singles player lost her first set 6-0, but came back for more competitive tennis.
"It would have been easy to fold after the rough start, but all of them worked hard and got better today," he said.
Squalicum Storm 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs got two wins in doubles: Torrie Nason and Lauryn Wilson with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2, and Hannah Jutte and Emery DeJong with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 3.
"Our doubles teams all played strong today," Cubs coach Janine Van Liew said. "Emery DeJong had some very good finishes at the net."
Bellingham Red Raiders 5,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks lost the matchup, but Quin Coble and Sarah Weisz won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
"Anacortes played tough but came up short today with a few matches that could have gone the other way," Seahawks coach Elaina Meyers said.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
OAK HARBOR — The Wildcats proved tough at home as they swept the Bulldogs.
"The No. 1 doubles team of Maddie Johnson and Zoe Hoover gave it their best swing, but after winning their first set, Oak Harbor pulled ahead and kept their lead to win the match," Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray said. "It was a terrific match bringing out the best play in all the competitors."
BOYS’ SOCCER
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2,
Lynden Lions 0
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs served up a shutout at home, with Edgar Serrano and Angel Jimenez each notching a goal as Mount Vernon improved to 5-0.
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
ANACORTES —Adrian Garcia, Aiden Pinson and Lucas Hawkins each scored as the Seahawks improved to 2-3.
Meridian Trojans 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — A short-handed Cubs team lost and fell to 1-5.
"We had a handful of our starters out due to injuries and with lower numbers, that hurt us today," Cubs coach Natalie Sakuma said. "We pulled Parker Nelson up from JV and he played a great game for his varsity debut. It's tough when the team isn't on their A-game and you have so many starters out."
Providence Classical Christian 2,
La Conner Braves 0
BOTHELL — Providence shut out the Braves to send La Conner to 1-2-1.
SOFTBALL
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5
ANACORTES — Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle struck out 18 batters as the Seahawks evened their season record against the Tigers to 1-1.
"It was a matter of which team made the fewest mistakes. Both teams had good performances," Seahawks coach Tom Swapp said.
Ariana Bickley, Kayleigh Sill and Kloee Borlin reached base 10 times total for Anacortes (4-3).
"Those three kids put the ball in play and lived on base for us," Swapp said.
Courtney Locke had two hits for Burlington-Edison (5-2).
