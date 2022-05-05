LA CONNER — The Mount Vernon Christian high school track and field program claimed both team titles Wednesday at the Northwest 2B/1B League Championships.
The boys' team compiled 144 points, followed by Coupeville (110), La Conner (51) and Friday Harbor (47).
The girls' team led the way with 145 points, followed by La Conner (128), Coupeville (52) and Friday Harbor (41).
Owen Heinze was a force for the Hurricanes as he won the boys' 100-meter dash in 11.37 seconds, the 200 (23.66) and 400 (54.67).
Teammate Alexander Hoksbergen was dominant in the distances as he crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 (4:58.95) and in the 3,200 (10:42.49).
La Conner's Tommy Murdock finished first in the 110 hurdles (17.04) and 300 hurdles (44.10).
Mount Vernon Christian's Kayla Van Hofwegen simply dominated in the distance events as she won the 800 (2:46.26), 1,600 (6:12.83) and 3,200 (13:16.59). She also cleared 6-0 to win the pole vault.
Caitlin VanderKooy won the 100 (13.43) as well as the 200 (27.91) for the Hurricanes.
Ellie Marble of La Conner topped the field in the 300 hurdles (53.89 seconds), the shot put with a heave of 30 feet, 9 inches and the high jump (4-9).
Sedro-Woolley, Nooksack Valley,
Blaine at Meridian
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs won both sides of the Northwest Conference meet.
The boys' team tallied 103 points, followed by Meridian (99), Nooksack Valley (41) and Blaine (19).
The girls' team finished with 98 points, followed by Meridian (68), Nooksack Valley (53) and Blaine (43).
Carson Virata won the boys' 400-meter run for the Cubs in 52.82 seconds.
In the distance events, Sedro-Woolley's Koen Schweizer finished first in the 800 (2:09.92) and Todd Montgomery won the 3,200 (10:01.48).
In the field events, Sedro-Woolley's Jacob Acton won the discus (125 feet, 2 inches), Chance Supler the javelin (142-0) and Jadyn Lee the triple jump (41-1 1/2).
Sedro-Woolley's Abby Vlahovich won the girls' 800 (2:42.27) as well as the 1,600 (5:49.69), while Heather Vanderbeek finished first in the 100 hurdles (16.12) and the high jump (4-10).
Grace Burt won the shot put (28-10 1/2) for Sedro-Woolley as well as the discus (99-1).
Teammate Raven Storie won the 100 meters (13.48) while Kiersten Hendrickson outpaced the field to win the 400 (1:04.76).
Softball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 9,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs took care of business in the Northwest Conference game.
"Good all-around win for us," Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr said.
Cyr said he was impressed with his squad's defense behind pitcher Olivia Collins, who allowed four hits and struck out eight.
Mount Vernon amassed 14 hits, led by Collins who went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and four RBI.
Jasmine Bylsma was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, while Natalie Zastoupil was 3-for-4, Sydney Snyder 2-for-4 and Dakota Brown 1-for-4 with two RBI.
"This game was a big win for us as it guaranteed us a spot in the district tournament," Cyr said. "That was one of the goals the girls had at the beginning of the season."
Mount Vernon is 8-5 in conference and 10-8 overall.
