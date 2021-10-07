MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon cross country teams raced on the trails of Skagit Valley College against Lynden and Oak Harbor on a blustery Wednesday afternoon.
On the boys' side, Lynden finished with 31 points, followed by Mount Vernon (45) and Oak Harbor (46).
Oak Harbor won the girls’ race with 32 points, followed by Lynden with 37 and Mount Vernon with 62.
Sean Cowan led the Bulldog boys, placing fourth with a time of 18 minutes, 8.7 seconds. Teammate Nicholas Hoyer was fifth in 18:33 and Nicholas Kuzman was eighth in 18:55.
Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer led the girls’ team, crossing the finish line in third with a time of 21:29. Ava Rifenbury finished eighth in 23:19.
Lakewood, Mount Baker at Sedro-Woolley
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Lakewood swept the meet at the Northern State Recreation Area course as both teams tallied 23 points.
However, the Cubs took the top individual spots: Todd Montgomery in 17:20 and Makendra McCarty in 20:42.
On the boys’ side, Sedro-Woolley was second with 41 points while Mount Baker finished with 64. For the girls, Sedro-Woolley finished second with 38 points followed by Mount Baker with 68.
Sedro-Woolley’s Alex Moore (18:10) finished seventh and Koen Schweizer (18:39) was 10th in the boys’ meet.
Three other Cub girls placed in the top 10: Fairah Lee (22:57) in sixth, Kaydence Schaner (23:04) in seventh and Stacy Griffith (23:42) in 10th.
Anacortes, Meridian, Mount Vernon Christian at Burlington-Edison
BURLINGTON — The Seahawks won both sides of the meet in impressive fashion.
Anacortes captured the boys’ meet with 39 points, followed by Meridian with 40, Mount Vernon Christian with 66 and Burlington-Edison with 96.
The Anacortes girls ran a near flawless race, finishing with 20 points. Burlington-Edison was next with 52 points and Meridian had 68.
Parker Mong won the boys’ race for Anacortes in 17:17 while the Seahawks’ Jessica Frydenlund won the girls’ meet in 18:01.
Behind Mong were Anacortes teammates John-Fritz VonHagel (eighth, 17:52), Travis Laisure (ninth, 17:56) and Michael Hanrahan (10th, 18:02).
Yahir Marban finished second for Burlington-Edison with a time of 17:18.
Not far behind their top-placing Anacortes teammate Frydenlund, Casey Lemrick crossed the line in third (20:07), followed by Carolyn Chambers (20:08) in fourth, Caitlin Brar (20:18) in fifth and Abigail Goodwin (20:21) in seventh.
Sage Mailhiot’s time of 20:19 paced the Tiger girls and placed her sixth, and Chesah Holmes (21:21) was 10th.
Volleyball
La Conner Braves 3,
Coupeville Wolves 0
LA CONNER — The 25-12, 25-11, 25-18 victory kept the Braves’ record spotless at 8-0.
"Coupeville came out ready to play," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "They played a tough match and we made a few too many unforced errors, but our offense was strong and a huge part of our win."
Ellie Marble had 17 kills, 11 digs and was 8-for-8 in serve-receive with two aces for the Braves. Emma Keller finished with 32 assists and Rachel Cram had eight digs and went 6-for-6 on serve-receive.
Sarah Cook tallied five kills, six aces and 10 digs and Makayla Herrera had nine kills and a pair of aces.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Sehome Mariners 1
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs got the victory to even their overall record at 3-3.
Boys' Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
FERNDALE — The Tigers won six of the seven matches in straight sets.
In singles, Cobe Betz was victorious at No. 1, 6-2, 6-1. At No. 2, Donovan Hendrickson won 6-0, 6-0 while Ian Powers battled to a 6-3, 7-6(7-0) win at No. 3. At No. 4, Brandon Mair cruised 6-1, 6-1.
"Brandon earned a great win with a very calm approach to each shot," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said. "He has been improving each and every match and has become a very tough opponent in the conference."
Doubles winners were Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua at the top spot, 6-1, 6-4; Spencer Betz and Luke Granger at No. 2, 7-6(8-6), 6-2; and Caleb Cox and Payson Atkinson at No. 3, 6-1, 7-6(7-5).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Lynden Lions 3
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs had just enough to get by the Lions.
The lone winner for the Bulldogs in singles was Kevin Frazier at No. 1, 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, Cody Shackleton and Milo Gasser won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, and Trent Borgognoni and Jaeger Nelson were victorious at No. 2, 6-4, 6-4. At No. 3, Bode Nelson and Wisdom Abrahamson won 6-2, 6-2.
"The match was close, luckily our doubles teams were really focused, got ahead, and were able to handle the pressure to win the second sets," said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray.
Lakewood Cougars 4,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
LAKEWOOD — Connor Griffin battled for the only Sedro-Woolley victory on the singles side, winning 6-2, 7-6(7-2) at No. 3.
In doubles, Cameron Wolkenhauer and Koe Greenough won 6-1, 6-7(5-7), 6-3 at the top spot while Owen Vellegas and Eved Sanchez won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.