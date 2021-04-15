MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School girls' tennis team was swept Wednesday afternoon by Squalicum ... but Bulldogs coach Ellen Gray said Mount Vernon turned in a fierce effort.
She said the No. 2 doubles team of Josie Mills and Regan Marsh had an especially close battle against their Squalicum opponents, who eventually won 7-5, 6-4.
Squalicum won 7-0.
Mount Vernon will face Sehome on the road Friday.
Bellingham Red Raiders 5,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs got their wins at the top two singles spots.
Tess Wimer was victorious at No. 1 singles, rallying for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 decision.
"Tess keeps playing out those three sets," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "She got mentally tough to win the last two sets."
Lauren Anderson won at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-2.
"Lauren never let down to win in two sets," Van Liew said. "Both played smart and had the wind as an opponent as well."
Van Liew also highlighted the play of Lily DeVries and Katie Helgeson at No. 3 doubles who came up short in their match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-7.
In another meet involving a county team, Anacortes fell on the road 5-2 to Lynden.
SOFTBALL
Anacortes Seahawks 14-11,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 4-1
ANACORTES — Riley Pirkle was dominant — and symmetrical — as she pitched both ends of the doubleheader, throwing a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts in each game.
She went 5-for-5 with five RBI in the first game, and Ariana Bickley was 4-for-5 in the second. Kayleigh Sill reached base seven times on the day for the Seahawks (3-3).
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
BURLINGTON — Izzy Young had 13 strikeouts and three RBI and the Tigers improved to 4-1 with a win over a county rival.
Olivia Collins struck out 13 Burlington-Edison batters and gave up two hits. Ashlyn Stroud and Sydney Snider both went 2-for-4 and Collins was 2-for-2 with two RBI for the Bulldogs (1-2). Teaviana Saldivar was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
VOLLEYBALL
La Conner Braves 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — Emma Keller had 21 assists and nine digs, Rachel Cram had 21 digs and the Braves held on after a close first set for a 25-20, 25-8, 25-17 victory.
Ellie Marble led the Braves with 25 kills and added 12 digs, and Sarah Cook contributed 15 digs, 10 kills, four assists, two blocks and a 23-of-23 serving night.
Aubrie Sloniker had 11 digs and Maya Masonholder added eight for the Braves, who improved to 4-0.
Autumn Neece had 11 digs and four kills for the Lions, Sierra Rensink had nine assists and was 7-of-7 serving, Kylie Clark had six kills and nine digs and was 8-of-8 serving.
Lions coach Kevik Rensink said he was proud of how his team played.
TRACK AND FIELD
Anacortes at Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR — Caitlin Brar and Amy Hanson won multiple events in the girls' meet and Moses Pittis won two on the boys' side as the Seahawks won both halves of the meet.
Brar won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 33.56 seconds and the 1,600 in 5:44.25. Hanson, a freshman, won the triple jump (30 feet, 8 inches) and 300 hurdles (55.15) as the Seahawks girls won 110-40.
Jessica Frydenlund won the 3,200 (11:23.26) and was anchor on the winning 1,600-meter relay team that also included Amy Aggergaard, Olivia Feist and Sabine Hambleton (4:28.99). Aggergaard, who also won the high jump (4-10), ran with the winning 800 relay team that included Ashley Millegan, Breann Morgenthaler and Camryn Kerr (1:53.49).
Kerr won the 200 (28.27), Abigail Hogge won the 100 hurdles (18.60) and the Seahawks got field-event wins from Brigid Mack (discus, 99-4), Claire Schnabel (javelin, 89-7) and Fai Puengpoh (long jump, 15-0).
Pittis won the 100 (11.47) and 200 (23.56) in the boys' meet.
In other events, the Seahawks got a victory in the 3,200 from Blake Martens (10:45.08), in the 110 hurdles by Christopher Scott (22.16) and by Cooper Nichols in the 300 hurdles (55.82).
The Seahawks' relay team of Brayden Davis, Scott, Christian Manangan and Pittis won in 46.26.
Mason Gerondale won the javelin (128), Scott won the high jump (5-0), Ayden Swain won the pole vault (10-9) and Davis won the triple jump (36-4 1/2).
The Seahawks won 78-57.
